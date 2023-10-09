Vomiting, seizures: Dog owners seek answers on pets’ deaths after visits to Parry Avenue field
Authorities are looking into the matter after the sudden deaths of two dogs which had visited the field at Parry Avenue.
SINGAPORE: It seemed like a regular day out on a walk for two dogs, chewing on grass while playing in a field, but both died hours later - apparently poisoned.
The animals were at a field in Parry Avenue, a regular spot for dog owners.
Their sudden deaths sparked alarm among a community of dog lovers who put up signs warning people not to bring their pets to the field in the Kovan area.
Dog owner Cheryl said that Palo, her nearly two-year-old bernedoodle, vomited four times in 20 minutes on Friday (Oct 6) after returning from the Parry Avenue field.
He was rushed to the vet but at the clinic, he started having seizures.
“Despite fighting bravely for eight hours in ICU, he passed away in the early hours of Oct 7,” said Cheryl, who only wanted to use her first name.
She said Palo had nibbled on some grass in the field, which is a common behaviour for many dogs.
“He was in the prime of his life, always full of energy and healthy,” she added.
The day before, an 11-month-old dog died after suffering similar symptoms.
Dog owner Carolyn was alarmed by her pet Sunkiss' loud and unusual barking late at night.
“Things escalated swiftly with him experiencing seizures,” she told CNA.
“We immediately contacted our vet and were advised to rush him to emergency care. Regrettably, despite the efforts at VES, Sunkiss didn't make it.
“We later learned from VES that it's likely a case of severe poisoning.”
Sunkiss was at the field at Parry Avenue on Thursday evening. Carolyn said he was “scavenging a bit at the field, possibly chewing on some grass or soil”. But this is nothing new and was normal behaviour for him, she added.
The Animal & Veterinary Service, a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), has got in touch with the dog owners and is looking into the matter with the Singapore Land Authority.
When CNA visited the field on Monday, there were a few signs including a large wooden one warning others of suspected poison at the site. It read: “Multiple Dogs Dead Please Be Very Careful”.
The field was empty except for a few pigeons pecking in the grass.
The owners of both dogs had visited the same vets who noted similarities in their conditions. According to Cheryl, one vet said this was the first such poisoning case she had witnessed in Singapore.
The veterinary clinic declined to comment when contacted by CNA, saying that it has shared what it knows with the authorities and the matter is under investigation.
Cheryl and Carolyn said the authorities met them on Sunday afternoon for a field walkthrough to try and identify any unusual findings and discuss possible causes.
“Following our site walk, they informed us that their next steps would require collaboration with environmental specialists,” said Carolyn.
Cheryl said they were told that identifying the exact toxin might prove challenging but she hopes that there could be some answers.
“We remain hopeful for updates that’ll give everyone closure - dogs aren’t the only ones visiting the field and families with children frequent the area. Identifying what exactly took place will give all members of the public peace of mind,” she said.
A third dog has reportedly died from suspected poisoning. CNA understands that the husky was walking around the area but did not enter the field at Parry Avenue.