Vomiting, seizures: Dog owners seek answers on pets’ deaths after visits to Parry Avenue field

SINGAPORE: It seemed like a regular day out on a walk for two dogs, chewing on grass while playing in a field, but both died hours later - apparently poisoned.

The animals were at a field in Parry Avenue, a regular spot for dog owners.

Their sudden deaths sparked alarm among a community of dog lovers who put up signs warning people not to bring their pets to the field in the Kovan area.

Dog owner Cheryl said that Palo, her nearly two-year-old bernedoodle, vomited four times in 20 minutes on Friday (Oct 6) after returning from the Parry Avenue field.

He was rushed to the vet but at the clinic, he started having seizures.

“Despite fighting bravely for eight hours in ICU, he passed away in the early hours of Oct 7,” said Cheryl, who only wanted to use her first name.

She said Palo had nibbled on some grass in the field, which is a common behaviour for many dogs.

“He was in the prime of his life, always full of energy and healthy,” she added.

The day before, an 11-month-old dog died after suffering similar symptoms.

Dog owner Carolyn was alarmed by her pet Sunkiss' loud and unusual barking late at night.

“Things escalated swiftly with him experiencing seizures,” she told CNA.

“We immediately contacted our vet and were advised to rush him to emergency care. Regrettably, despite the efforts at VES, Sunkiss didn't make it.

“We later learned from VES that it's likely a case of severe poisoning.”