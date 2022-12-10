Singapore launches new dog trainer accreditation scheme

SINGAPORE: The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) on Saturday (Dec 10) launched a new accreditation scheme for dog trainers in Singapore, to promote a shift away from traditional punishment-based training toward more rewards-based methods.

The AVS-Accredited Certified Dog Trainer (ACDT) Scheme will replace the current Panel for the Accreditation of Dog Trainers scheme as the competency benchmark for dog trainers.

ACDT is voluntary but gives dog owners access to trainers who can better guide them in managing their pets' behaviour - and in a "humane" way, said AVS in a press release issued Saturday.

The new scheme will only recognise certifications from four independent animal behaviour and training organisations, which were selected based on criteria such as being science and evidence-based, having sound governance as well as adaptability to the local context, said AVS.

The four bodies are:

International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC)

Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT)

Animal Behaviour Society (ABS)

American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB)

Having one of these certifications will ensure that that dog trainers have to possess a basic understanding of science-based training methods and dog welfare and behaviour; be committed to ethical training approaches; and meet international standards of competency, said AVS.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said the new scheme "signals a clear shift towards safe and effective training methods that are grounded in science, ensuring that the welfare of dogs is safeguarded during the training".

"Accredited trainers will also be required to comply with codes of conduct set by their certifying bodies," he added.

"We encourage trainers to be accredited, to not only develop your professional skills, but also keep up to date on the latest science in the field of animal training."

The ACDT is a product of stakeholder engagements, focus group discussions and public consultation over the last two years.

"Dog trainers agreed that the current accreditation scheme needed to be reviewed to improve standards, and stakeholders also shared that internationally recognised certification schemes could be used as a benchmark for accreditation," said AVS.

"International experts also highlighted that training methods should be science-based, humane, and that punishment-based training methods should be avoided."

Dog trainers accredited under the existing scheme will continue to be recognised as AVS-accredited up till Dec 10, 2024. After that, they will be cease to do so if they do not meet the criteria under ACDT.

Dog trainers will also need to renew their certifications with their certifying body every three to five years, by acquiring continuing education units. The stricter requirement serves to ensure that trainers keep up to date with the latest methods, said AVS.

The list of accredited dog trainers can be found on AVS' website.