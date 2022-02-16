Couple assisting investigations following tip-off on illegal breeding; 19 dogs removed from their home

SINGAPORE: A couple is currently assisting the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) with investigations, following a tip-off about unlicensed breeding and selling of dogs in a residential property, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (Feb 16).

A total of 19 dogs were removed from the couple's home on Feb 9 after investigators from the AVS inspected the unit. The dogs included adult and puppy Corgis as well as adult Shiba Inu.

The couple’s home was believed to have been used to breed and sell the dogs, said NParks.

The dogs are now under the care of AVS' Animal Management Centre.