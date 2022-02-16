Couple assisting investigations following tip-off on illegal breeding; 19 dogs removed from their home
SINGAPORE: A couple is currently assisting the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) with investigations, following a tip-off about unlicensed breeding and selling of dogs in a residential property, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (Feb 16).
A total of 19 dogs were removed from the couple's home on Feb 9 after investigators from the AVS inspected the unit. The dogs included adult and puppy Corgis as well as adult Shiba Inu.
The couple’s home was believed to have been used to breed and sell the dogs, said NParks.
The dogs are now under the care of AVS' Animal Management Centre.
The penalties for keeping animals in captivity for sale without license, under the Animals and Birds Act, is a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 6 months in jail, or both.
Those found guilty of using premises as a farm to breed and sell animals and birds without license will be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.
AVS, a cluster of NParks, advised prospective pet owners to adopt their pets from animal welfare groups or to purchase their pets from licensed shops.
Licensed pet shops keep records of each animal on their premises, including the source, import date, importer, date of reception and date of sale of the animal.
"Prospective pet owners should not purchase from unknown sources including those on online platforms, as the health status of these animals are unknown and may carry diseases," said NParks.
"These animals could be smuggled and/or not bred according to the standards of animal health and care which AVS impose on licensed breeders and pet shops."