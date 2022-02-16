Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Couple assisting investigations following tip-off on illegal breeding; 19 dogs removed from their home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Couple assisting investigations following tip-off on illegal breeding; 19 dogs removed from their home

Couple assisting investigations following tip-off on illegal breeding; 19 dogs removed from their home

Corgi puppies in cage. (Photo: NParks)

Tiffany Ang
Tiffany Ang
16 Feb 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A couple is currently assisting the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) with investigations, following a tip-off about unlicensed breeding and selling of dogs in a residential property, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (Feb 16).

A total of 19 dogs were removed from the couple's home on Feb 9 after investigators from the AVS inspected the unit. The dogs included adult and puppy Corgis as well as adult Shiba Inu.

The couple’s home was believed to have been used to breed and sell the dogs, said NParks.

The dogs are now under the care of AVS' Animal Management Centre. 

Adult corgis in a glass panel room. (Photo: NParks)

Related:

The penalties for keeping animals in captivity for sale without license, under the Animals and Birds Act, is a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 6 months in jail, or both. 

Those found guilty of using premises as a farm to breed and sell animals and birds without license will be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both. 

AVS, a cluster of NParks, advised prospective pet owners to adopt their pets from animal welfare groups or to purchase their pets from licensed shops. 

Licensed pet shops keep records of each animal on their premises, including the source, import date, importer, date of reception and date of sale of the animal.

"Prospective pet owners should not purchase from unknown sources including those on online platforms, as the health status of these animals are unknown and may carry diseases," said NParks.

"These animals could be smuggled and/or not bred according to the standards of animal health and care which AVS impose on licensed breeders and pet shops."

Source: CNA/ta

Related Topics

NParks animal welfare

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us