AVS looking into alleged mishandling of dogs by animal trainers in online video

But the trainer with eight years' experience added that the video did not show the full context of what happened.

He said a King Charles Spaniel that was seen yelping as his leash was being tugged was barking at another dog, but the other canine was not shown in the video.

"The action of tugging is meant to help him break his focus on the other dog and calm him down before uniting him with the rest of the pack in a relaxed state. This corrective method will not harm the dog when executed correctly," he wrote in the Facebook post.

He said that he was holding tightly to a second dog, a Golden Retriever, because it was "hyper excitable" and that he was worried it would run out onto the road nearby.

"I'm worried about him running right into the traffic and getting himself maybe being run over by a car, or else he jumps onto the van and gets bitten (by another dog)," he said.

He also defended a scene that showed a trainer allegedly kicking the dog, saying that he was trying to give the dog a "touch" to get its attention and that it was a "misjudgement".

"I definitely have told him off regarding that, he shouldn't be doing that. In fact, the moment he did that I told him: 'Don't do this'."

But he conceded: "I think SPCA does have a valid point ... maybe I was a little too harsh. I do agree that it's also my fault."

MOVE TOWARDS "HOLISTIC TRAINING"

Mr Daryle Goh, owner of Diamond Dog K9, and an advocate of positive reinforcement training, said that the situation could have been handled better.

The two trainers were "getting too carried away with trying to force the dogs to perform a specific behaviour in that situation", the ex-military dog trainer said.

The dogs were stressed and were unlikely to display the "ideal behaviour" the trainers wanted, he added.

"All you’re doing is adding stress to an already stressed dog. This is damaging to the dog’s mental health. You get all kinds of unpredictable psychological and behavioural side-effects," he said.

"You need to plan ahead and set up situations that the dog can succeed in or put the dog in a less stressful situation where he or she has a chance to be trained and to learn."