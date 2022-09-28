More than 240 domains associated with illegal streaming sites blocked in Singapore, says Asia Pacific video industry trade association

SINGAPORE: A total of 245 domains associated with 30 illegal streaming sites that provided pirated content including premium sports and drama are now blocked in Singapore, the Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) said on Wednesday (Sep 28) in response to CNA's queries.

This comes after the coalition said in a statement last Tuesday that Internet service providers in Singapore have blocked 99 more domain names associated with those sites.

The latest block was made on the behalf of CAP members, BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League and TVB International, said CAP.

The High Court of Singapore first granted an order in February to block the 30 illegal streaming sites and almost 150 associated domains.

The block effectively negates efforts by the illegal sites to circumvent the original order by blocking associated domains the sites would redirect to, said CAP. This also continues its ongoing campaign in Singapore and around the region against online piracy.

In an order provided by CAP, domains related to several illegal online stream sites such as SportsBay, WatchSeries, DramaCool and 123Movies were blocked.

Some of the domain names that were blocked included:

sportsbay.es

watchseries.ninja

123movies.as

Another domain name, kissasian.fan, linked to the site KissAsian was also blocked.

When accessed by CNA, sportsbay.org was not accessible. Instead, a notice on the site stated: "Access to the website has been blocked pursuant to an Order of the High Court of Singapore."

CAP's General Manager Matthew Cheetham said: "This latest block once again shows the impact of an efficient and effective site blocking regime in combatting illegal streaming sites."

According to a recent study on online content viewing behaviour in Singapore, site blocking changes consumer behaviour, said CAP. The study was commissioned by the coalition and conducted by YouGov.

CAP said more than one-third of Singaporean consumers reported that they are spending more time watching free streaming services because of piracy streaming services being blocked by the government. More than 20 per cent said they have subscribed to legitimate services as a result of site blocking.

“Tools such as site blocking, when used efficiently and effectively, are very powerful in combatting online piracy and countering the damage and harm it causes,” added Mr Cheetham.

In an earlier statement in March, CAP said the order was obtained by its members, BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League, and TVB International against illegal streaming sites that were offering access to content including premium sports and drama.

"The order covered the greatest number of sites and domains yet sought by CAP members. Under the order, Internet service providers must disable access to these illegal sites and their associated domains," it said.

However, site blocking is only one part of the coalition's strategy to combat online piracy in Singapore and around the region, it added.

“In addition to blocking, it’s vital that all players in the content ecosystem work together to combat online piracy," said Mr Cheetham.

"We are pleased to see this gathering momentum around the region from industry players, governments, and intermediaries to recognise that piracy is incredibly damaging to industry and economies, and very harmful to consumers."