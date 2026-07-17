Maid jailed after stealing more than S$217,000 from employer, bought condo, vehicles and land in the Philippines

SINGAPORE: Over four years, a domestic helper emptied her employer's safe of more than S$217,000 (US$168,000) in cash and jewellery, using the stolen proceeds to buy condominium units, cars and land in the Philippines.

Raguindin Alma Bassig, 47, a Philippine national, was sentenced to three years and two months' jail on Friday (Jul 17) after pleading guilty to two counts of theft by a servant.

Another three charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration for sentencing.

None of the stolen property has been recovered. Before the case concluded, the 54-year-old victim addressed the court, emotionally recounting her sense of betrayal.

District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan described the total amount stolen as "staggering" and said the offence warranted a deterrent sentence.

"The accused gravely abused the trust of her employer," the judge said, noting that Raguindin had worked for the family for almost 10 years and had been given unrestricted access to every room in the home.

The judge also noted that it was "highly uncertain" whether the stolen items could ever be recovered.

STOLE FROM SAFE OVER FOUR YEARS

According to court documents, the victim employed Raguindin from March 2016.

While working and residing in the family's home, Raguindin discovered that her employer kept a safe in an unlocked wardrobe in her bedroom.

She later found the key to the safe in a coat pocket inside the wardrobe.

After unlocking the safe, she found it contained various currencies and jewellery. She then decided to steal from it.

Between January and December 2022, when no one was home, Raguindin stole cash in euros, pounds and yen, together with jewellery, including multiple Van Cleef & Arpels pieces, gold jewellery, jade and silver items, worth a total of S$77,851.

When she returned to the Philippines for her leave, Raguindin brought the stolen cash and jewellery with her.

According to court documents, she converted the cash into Philippine pesos, while the jewellery was sold, pawned or kept at her home.

She then used the proceeds to buy condominium units, vehicles and farmland in the Philippines.

In June 2024, Raguindin stole again, taking a further S$84,469 in cash, gold jewellery, diamonds and jade from the safe, with the most expensive item being a princess-cut diamond jewellery set worth S$18,000.

As before, she brought the stolen items back to the Philippines during her leave, where the proceeds were again used to purchase property, vehicles and farmland.

The thefts went undetected until November 2025, when the victim noticed cash missing from the safe but assumed it had been misplaced.

On May 27, 2026, she installed a motion-sensor camera in her bedroom and was alerted to movement two days later.

She saw Raguindin opening the safe and removing items, prompting her to lodge a police report that evening. The helper was arrested after midnight the following day.

According to court documents, none of the stolen property has been recovered and no restitution has been made.

State prosecuting officer A Majeed Yosuff urged the court to jail Raguindin, but left the length of the sentence to the court.

VICTIM TELLS COURT OF BETRAYAL

The victim, who was present, was invited to address the court.

She said she felt deeply betrayed by her former domestic helper, whom she had employed for almost a decade and treated generously.

"I am disappointed with her behaviour," the victim said in a raised voice, calling herself "foolish" for trusting Raguindin.

"When I saw her opening my safe, my heart was broken. I cannot believe she was doing this to me."

She said she had allowed the helper to return to the Philippines every year while paying for her air ticket, instead of every two years as required under their agreement, because the helper's children were young.

The victim disputed any suggestion that the thefts were motivated by financial hardship, telling the court that the helper had used the stolen proceeds for luxury purchases.

She also said Raguindin's sister had told her that the accused did not send money to their mother.

She added that some of the stolen jewellery had significant sentimental value, including pieces inherited from her mother-in-law.

She also urged the authorities to help recover the accused's assets in the Philippines.

At one point, the victim shouted at the helper, who appeared via videolink, "Shame on you Alma!" before returning to her seat.

RECOVERY OF STOLEN ITEMS UNCERTAIN

Throughout the victim's address, Raguindin kept her head bowed and her eyes closed, her brow furrowed.

Asked by the judge to respond, Raguindin said through an interpreter that she was the sole person responsible for the crime and asked that her family not be implicated.

In mitigation, she pleaded for leniency and asked to be sent home to be with her elderly mother.

Asked by the judge how much she had with her currently, Raguindin said she had nothing.

Mr Majeed said the prosecution would not seek a compensation order but would consider a separate confiscation order to help the victim.

Addressing the victim after hearing this, Judge Koo told her that the court could not order compensation if an accused person lacked the means to pay.

He said the court also lacked the power to issue the letter the victim sought to use against the helper to recover her possessions, but added that she was free to pursue civil action against Raguindin.

For theft by a servant, an offender could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.