Her husband beat her and kicked her out. With the help of a volunteer lawyer, she reclaimed her life

SINGAPORE: When Madam Lai Kah Yen's husband locked her out of their marital home in 2020, she found herself separated from their then nine-year-old daughter and with no place to live.

In her near-decade of marriage, Mdm Lai was the main breadwinner of her family, working in a factory while her husband occasionally took up part-time jobs.

The Malaysian citizen, now 44, met her Singaporean husband online. She used to commute across the Causeway for work daily, but settled in Singapore when her daughter entered childcare.

Her husband was a chronic gambler and drinker who squandered much of her earnings, at times taking funds that had been set aside to pay for their public rental flat and insurance premiums.

Their verbal arguments over this escalated to physical violence. On one occasion, when Mdm Lai's husband was beating her at home, their daughter joined in and kicked her at his urging.

"'See how I hit your mother, this kind of woman, this kind of hen that won't lay an egg,'" Mdm Lai said in Mandarin, recalling what her husband used to say after she refused to bear him another child.

Divorce had never crossed her mind before. "Because I come from a single-parent family, I know what it's like for a child who doesn't have both parents. I experienced it since I was young. So I tolerated him," she told CNA in February.

But after being kicked out of her own home, Mdm Lai accepted her social worker's help to apply for the Family Justice Support Scheme, starting the process of ending her marriage.