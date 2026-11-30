SINGAPORE: About four hours into his 12-hour shift one afternoon, domestic violence response officer Eugene Tan was alerted to a case involving a woman and her four-month-old baby who had allegedly been assaulted.

The woman had been arguing with her husband when he punched her twice.

A third punch struck their baby, prompting a call to the police. By then, the mother and child were on their way to hospital.

Mr Tan is part of the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT), which responds alongside the police to high-risk domestic violence cases.

"When DVERT is activated, it usually means there are concerns about a high-risk domestic violence situation, where someone's immediate safety may be at risk," he told CNA.

The team can be activated through referrals from the police or the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH).

DVERT officers first gather information about what happened, who was involved and whether anyone remains in immediate danger.

But Mr Tan is careful not to jump to conclusions.

"I make sure that I do not make any assumptions because what we heard initially may only be part of a much more complex family situation," he said.