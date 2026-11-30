Inside a 12-hour shift of Singapore’s domestic violence emergency responders – and what happens next
From hospital visits to emergency orders, CNA follows an officer from the Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) through a 12-hour shift to see what it takes to keep families safe.
SINGAPORE: About four hours into his 12-hour shift one afternoon, domestic violence response officer Eugene Tan was alerted to a case involving a woman and her four-month-old baby who had allegedly been assaulted.
The woman had been arguing with her husband when he punched her twice.
A third punch struck their baby, prompting a call to the police. By then, the mother and child were on their way to hospital.
Mr Tan is part of the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT), which responds alongside the police to high-risk domestic violence cases.
"When DVERT is activated, it usually means there are concerns about a high-risk domestic violence situation, where someone's immediate safety may be at risk," he told CNA.
The team can be activated through referrals from the police or the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH).
DVERT officers first gather information about what happened, who was involved and whether anyone remains in immediate danger.
But Mr Tan is careful not to jump to conclusions.
"I make sure that I do not make any assumptions because what we heard initially may only be part of a much more complex family situation," he said.
Mr Tan joined DVERT about four months ago, after spending more than five years as a ground response force officer with the Singapore Police Force. That experience taught him to stay composed in volatile situations.
In his time with DVERT, he has encountered perpetrators who shouted at him, with some approaching him aggressively and gesturing close to his face.
"I think that (police) experience made me calmer in (domestic) situations like this, because I have seen situations where people become violent, or even shout at us or use vulgarities," he said.
According to MSF's latest domestic violence trends report released in October, 2,021 new high-risk abuse cases were recorded last year, including 1,917 cases involving child abuse.
Another 4,686 domestic abuse cases were classified as low or moderate risk.
Meanwhile, DVERT responded to 1,439 domestic violence incidents last year, more than double the 675 incidents recorded in 2024.
A significant proportion involved suspected spousal and child abuse, MSF said.
BEYOND THE INITIAL REPORT
When DVERT receives a referral, officers review the information gathered from available records and the police to assess whether an immediate response is needed.
Depending on the circumstances, DVERT officers may provide support over the phone or respond in person.
“There could be cases where the perpetrator might have been arrested by the police already, so there might not be any immediate need for us to go down straight to the scene," Mr Tan explained.
For him, the alleged assault involving the mother and her four-month-old baby required a visit to the hospital.
Although the mother and baby were no longer with the man, officers had learnt that another child was living in the family home and needed to establish whether she was safe.
Mr Tan headed to the hospital's emergency department, piecing together more information and trying to contact the mother along the way.
At the hospital, he spent nearly two hours speaking to her to understand what had happened and assess the family's immediate safety needs.
He learnt that the couple were living apart and that the argument had begun when the woman raised the possibility of separation.
She also expressed concerns about her husband's temper and his lack of care for their baby.
The baby's injury was assessed to be minor, and the mother and child were able to leave the hospital after a few hours.
Meanwhile, another DVERT officer visited the husband's residence to hear his account and assess the situation there.
"Every situation is different,” said Mr Tan. “We must look at the situation as a whole, rather than rely on any single sign.”
PROTECTING THE FAMILY
Later that evening, Mr Tan visited the mother's home to check on her older child, a primary school pupil. He spoke to the girl separately while her mother waited in the kitchen.
Starting with questions about her dinner, hobbies and favourite school subjects, he gradually put her at ease before asking about her relationship with her mother and stepfather.
These included when she had last seen her stepfather and how the man treated her mother.
He also asked her to rate her closeness to family members on a scale of one to 10, before checking her arms and legs for bruises and enquiring whether she had experienced scolding or physical punishment at home.
Mr Tan discussed connecting the mother with a family service centre for longer-term support and advised the grandparents not to speak negatively about the girl's stepfather in front of her, as this could affect her emotional well-being.
When asked why the man had not been immediately arrested despite the alleged assault, Mr Tan explained that police investigations and further assessments were needed before the appropriate action could be determined.
Instead, his team decided to issue an emergency order to protect the mother and her baby.
The order, which is valid for 14 days, prohibits the person causing harm from committing further family violence against the victim, including physical, emotional or psychological abuse.
Breaching an order can result in a fine, imprisonment or both.
Mr Tan said emergency orders can give victims an added sense of security, particularly when they remain fearful of further harm.
"We do ask the victim, do you feel safer with this order? Then they tell us they feel much safer with the order in place," he said.
An emergency order does not automatically require the person causing harm to leave the home, Mr Tan said. Instead, it serves as an immediate protective measure while longer-term support and safety arrangements are considered.
According to MSF, 1,151 emergency orders were issued in 2025, after amendments to the Women's Charter took effect in January that year.
About 80 per cent were issued against men, with those aged between 30 and 49 accounting for the largest age group.
Spouses of victim-survivors accounted for 674 – or 59 per cent – of the orders issued.
After speaking to the family, Mr Tan spent more than an hour at the void deck drawing up a safety plan and preparing the emergency order for the mother to sign.
Meanwhile, his colleague was at the husband's separate residence to obtain his signature on the order.
By the time Mr Tan returned to the office, it was past 11pm, with less than two hours left in his shift and paperwork still to complete.
Mr Tan acknowledged that some cases can be particularly challenging, making for difficult days on the job.
"Sometimes you might only meet someone for a short period of time, but that interaction could be a point where they realise that help is available,” he said.
WHEN TENSIONS RUN HIGH
DVERT officers also respond to cases where victims and those suspected of causing harm are still under the same roof. Such encounters can be tense, with some individuals becoming confrontational towards officers.
Their first priority is to assess everyone's immediate safety, looking for signs of physical injury as well as psychological or emotional distress.
"Domestic violence is complex, because we are entering people's lives at what may be an extremely difficult moment," Mr Tan said.
"There are times that people may not be ready to speak, or they may be worried about what will happen to their family or relationship if they were to do so."
In such situations, remaining calm is crucial, he said. "If you react immediately, they might become even more agitated.”
Assessing children can pose a challenge, particularly when parents refuse to cooperate.
"We also need to tell them that our primary concern is the child’s well-being. We want to make sure that the kid is safe and healthy," Mr Tan said.
Under the Children and Young Persons Act, officers have powers to facilitate a child's examination by a registered medical practitioner in certain circumstances, although Mr Tan said they would first try to secure parents' cooperation.
WHEN THE CRISIS IS OVER
DVERT's role focuses on immediate safety, but families may need support long after officers leave.
Cases involving serious safety concerns for children or vulnerable adults may be referred to MSF's Protective Service (PSV) for further investigation and assessment.
Protection officers then assess whether the children can remain safely at home by speaking to them, their families and other professionals, while reviewing existing safety measures.
"Our priority is to keep children with their families wherever this can be done safely," said MSF protection officer Tan Wei Lin.
Depending on the family's needs, support may include regular home visits, safety monitoring, counselling and parenting assistance.
But ensuring long-term safety can be challenging, particularly when those causing harm do not change their behaviour.
“Situations where violence has recurred despite earlier progress are not uncommon,” Ms Tan said.
Unemployment, health issues and other family stressors may increase pressures, while victims may return to unsafe relationships due to emotional attachment, financial dependence, fear or hope that the person causing harm will change, she added.
Those causing harm may direct aggression and threats towards protection officers, blaming them for "wrongfully influencing" victims against them and keeping victims in fear, Ms Tan said.
Where children cannot remain safely at home, alternative care arrangements may be made with suitable family members or through foster care or children's homes.
Some cases may be referred to a child protection case management agency for continued support and safety monitoring, while those requiring longer-term statutory oversight remain with PSV.
“If a child has been removed, we work towards bringing the child safely back to the family as soon as circumstances allow,” said Ms Tan.
“Ultimately, the goal is to help the family make lasting changes so that the child can remain safe over the longer term.”
WHAT IT TAKES TO CHANGE
Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) protection officer Tan Wei Lin recalled a case involving a father who had been violent towards the mother in front of their children, with additional concerns about inappropriate boundaries towards one of the children.
The father initially denied or downplayed the concerns, often deflecting responsibility and blaming the professionals involved for their decisions and judgements.
“In navigating this challenge, I maintained a non-judgmental approach and was transparent with all parties that every case is assessed factually,” Ms Tan said.
“I emphasised to the family that the information gathered, and the commitment demonstrated by each family member are critical in assessing their willingness and capacity to change.”
Over time, the family began to recognise the consistency of the support provided, while the father developed a clearer understanding of what was expected of him.
He eventually acknowledged his shortcomings and took the initiative to approach a family service centre for counselling and help with anger management.
The family also showed greater awareness of how the violence had affected the children and household, and became more willing to follow a safety plan.
MSF's Protective Service subsequently closed the case and transferred it to a Protection Specialist Centre for continued support.
Ms Tan stressed that progress can look different for every family and may not always be immediately visible.
For victims, this could mean feeling safer and more empowered to make informed decisions, while for those causing harm, it could mean taking responsibility and demonstrating sustained behavioural change.
“A family is also considered to be making progress where it has strengthened capacity to sustain safety over time, supported by a wider support network and reduced need for crisis intervention,” she said.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Cases requiring further support may also be referred to social workers at family service centres or specialist agencies.
Social workers then conduct their own risk assessments, although not every referral translates into an active case.
Some victims decline further assistance once the immediate crisis has passed, said Mr Martin Chok, deputy director of family and community services at Care Corner Singapore.
“When you are in a violent situation, and you call for help, you will say yes to whatever help is being offered. You are in crisis mode,” he added.
“But the next day, when we contact the client, they might say they don’t need help anymore.”
For families who accept help, the first month is typically focused on safety, especially if there are children in the household.
This may include home visits, weekly face-to-face sessions and frequent check-ins through phone calls or WhatsApp messages.
In more severe cases, social workers may recommend moving victims and their children to crisis shelters, although this is generally considered a temporary measure.
“It’s highly disruptive. This would mean their work and school is disrupted,” said Mr Chok, stressing the need for a longer-term housing plan.
“In most cases, the family is still intact and stays together. So we have to find a way everybody can live together without violence.”
Once immediate risks are addressed, social workers focus on helping families make longer-term changes – such as improving family relationships, helping victims gain financial independence or assisting those who decide to leave their marriages.
But reconciliation is not always the safest outcome, particularly when the person causing harm refuses to change, Mr Chok said.
Progress can take months and looks different for every family, said social workers.
“We want to see shifts in the family dynamics,” said Mr Chok. “However small it is, we will consider that as progress.”