Only roommates of COVID-19 cases in dormitories to be quarantined; isolation period cut to 10 days

SINGAPORE: With dormitories now "more resilient", only roommates of confirmed COVID-19 cases will be placed under a quarantine order, authorities said on Saturday (Oct 2).

Previously, workers in entire blocks or sections of dormitories may be quarantined when new cases are detected.

The revised policy will "reduce the extent and duration of work disruptions while protecting public health", said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release.

"However, wider quarantine rings may still be applied to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the event of new large clusters," it said.

The isolation period for a case's roommates will also be reduced from 14 to 10 days from the date of last exposure to the confirmed case, with workers to self-administer antigen rapid tests (ARTs) from Day 11 to Day 14.

"The ARTs will be self-administered, but (workers) will have peer or dormitory operators' supervision. The workers in the dorms have been trained and instructional materials in their native languages have also been made available to all of them,” said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng at a press conference with the multi-ministry task force on Saturday.

Other residents in the dormitory who are close contacts of a COVID-19 case may be issued with either a health risk warning or health risk alert via TraceTogether, and have to follow the Health Ministry's prevailing protocols.