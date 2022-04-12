Illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East suspended, action to be taken against operator: SFA

SINGAPORE: A fair called Fiesta Ramadan 2022, set up at Downtown East, has been suspended for running without a valid permit, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Apr 12).
The event has been illegally operating at 1 Pasir Ris Close E!Hub@Downtown East since Apr 9, said SFA.
During an inspection on Apr 11, eight food stalls were found to be in business, it added.
The operator of the fair, Event Business Management, did not have its application approved to run the fair from Apr 9 to 24 as it had not met the requirements, said SFA.
These included providing the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, as well as information on whether the food handlers had undergone the required food hygiene training to be certified to handle food items.
The company also ignored a warning given on Apr 11 to stop the fair.
"As Event Business Management Pte Ltd failed to stop the fair on Apr 11, 2022, despite SFA’s warning, SFA has suspended its operations with effect from Apr 12 and will take enforcement action against the operator for the offence of operating a temporary fair without permit," said the agency.
Temporary fair operators who do not comply with regulations can be fined up to S$10,000. In the case of a subsequent conviction, offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to three months' jail, or both.
"Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair. This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety," said the agency.
"Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair commencement date. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA, with food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1."