Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East suspended, action to be taken against operator: SFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East suspended, action to be taken against operator: SFA

Illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East suspended, action to be taken against operator: SFA

Food stalls at Fiesta Ramadan 2022 located at Pasir Ris Close E!Hub@Downtown East. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
12 Apr 2022 08:04PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 08:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A fair called Fiesta Ramadan 2022, set up at Downtown East, has been suspended for running without a valid permit, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The event has been illegally operating at 1 Pasir Ris Close E!Hub@Downtown East since Apr 9, said SFA. 

During an inspection on Apr 11, eight food stalls were found to be in business, it added.

The operator of the fair, Event Business Management, did not have its application approved to run the fair from Apr 9 to 24 as it had not met the requirements, said SFA.

These included providing the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, as well as information on whether the food handlers had undergone the required food hygiene training to be certified to handle food items.

The company also ignored a warning given on Apr 11 to stop the fair.

Food stalls at Fiesta Ramadan 2022 located at Pasir Ris Close E!Hub@Downtown East. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

"As Event Business Management Pte Ltd failed to stop the fair on Apr 11, 2022, despite SFA’s warning, SFA has suspended its operations with effect from Apr 12 and will take enforcement action against the operator for the offence of operating a temporary fair without permit," said the agency.

Temporary fair operators who do not comply with regulations can be fined up to S$10,000. In the case of a subsequent conviction, offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to three months' jail, or both.

"Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair. This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety," said the agency.

"Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair commencement date. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA, with food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1."

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

Related Topics

Singapore Food Agency

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us