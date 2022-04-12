Illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East suspended, action to be taken against operator: SFA

SINGAPORE: A fair called Fiesta Ramadan 2022, set up at Downtown East, has been suspended for running without a valid permit, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The event has been illegally operating at 1 Pasir Ris Close E!Hub@Downtown East since Apr 9, said SFA.

During an inspection on Apr 11, eight food stalls were found to be in business, it added.

The operator of the fair, Event Business Management, did not have its application approved to run the fair from Apr 9 to 24 as it had not met the requirements, said SFA.

These included providing the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, as well as information on whether the food handlers had undergone the required food hygiene training to be certified to handle food items.

The company also ignored a warning given on Apr 11 to stop the fair.