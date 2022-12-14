Operator of illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East fined S$3,500

SINGAPORE: The operator of an illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East has been fined S$3,500, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Dec 14).

The fair, called Fiesta Ramadan 2022, was set up at E!Hub@Downtown East in April this year and about eight food stalls were found operating when SFA officers conducted checks.

The event had commenced on Apr 9 without a valid temporary fair permit. The agency then issued a warning to the company to stop the fair on Apr 11.

However, Events Business Management persisted with its activities until SFA subsequently suspended the company's operations on Apr 12.

SFA previously said that Event Business Management did not have its application approved to run the fair as it had not met the requirements.

These included providing the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, as well as information on whether the food handlers had undergone the required food hygiene training to be certified to handle food items.