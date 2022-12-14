Operator of illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East fined S$3,500
Authorities found eight food stalls operating at Fiesta Ramadan 2022 at E!Hub@Downtown East in April this year.
SINGAPORE: The operator of an illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East has been fined S$3,500, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Dec 14).
The fair, called Fiesta Ramadan 2022, was set up at E!Hub@Downtown East in April this year and about eight food stalls were found operating when SFA officers conducted checks.
The event had commenced on Apr 9 without a valid temporary fair permit. The agency then issued a warning to the company to stop the fair on Apr 11.
However, Events Business Management persisted with its activities until SFA subsequently suspended the company's operations on Apr 12.
SFA previously said that Event Business Management did not have its application approved to run the fair as it had not met the requirements.
These included providing the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, as well as information on whether the food handlers had undergone the required food hygiene training to be certified to handle food items.
"Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair," said the agency.
"This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety."
Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair commencement date, said SFA, adding that food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed, with food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level One.
SFA said it will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations.
If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000. For a subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to S$20,000, or jailed up to three months, or both.