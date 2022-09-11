DPM Heng Swee Keat to make official trip to Vietnam

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will make an official visit to Vietnam from Sunday (Sep 11) to Thursday.

During his visit, he will meet Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong.

He will also meet with Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, and members of the local business community.

During his trip, Mr Heng will visit the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Binh Duong province. This was the first VSIP to be established in 1996.

“The 10 VSIPs in Vietnam today are a major component of our economic engagement, and have attracted US$14 billion in investments and created more than 270,000 jobs in Vietnam,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will be accompanied by officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board.