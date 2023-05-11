Logo
Singapore

DPM Wong to visit Japan for G7 meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors
Singapore

DPM Wong to visit Japan for G7 meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors

DPM Wong to visit Japan for G7 meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors

Workers install a welcome signboard near the venue for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata, Japan, on May 10, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi)

11 May 2023 11:15AM
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Niigata, Japan, from Thursday (May 11) to Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting.

Singapore is one of six non-G7 countries that have been invited to the meeting, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a media release on Thursday.

The other invitees to the meeting - which takes place on Friday - are Brazil, Comoros, India, Indonesia and South Korea.

"The G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting will discuss ways to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between emerging markets and developed economies," MOF said.

Mr Wong will be accompanied on his trip by officials from MOF.

Japan currently holds the rotating G7 presidency and will host the group's 2023 summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21.

Source: CNA/kg(zl)

