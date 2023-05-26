Multilateralism gives Asian countries agency to shape regional developments amid big power rivalry: DPM Wong

However, he said that Asia has the ability to navigate multiple storms.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in particular, has responded to rising tensions by cooperating more on defence and security, and providing platforms for dialogue.

ASEAN’S STRATEGY

Leaders of the bloc also regularly engage with major powers outside the region, including the US, China, Japan and India.

Mr Wong said the grouping employs this active multi-engagement approach to strive for common ground among key players and advance cooperation on regional peace and stability.

In the face of great power rivalry, he stressed it is “more important than ever for ASEAN to maintain its centrality”.

“We engage with all major powers, and we avoid exclusive commitments with any single party,” he said, adding that multiple summits hosted by the regional bloc offer neutral platforms for dialogue.

With partners in Asia and beyond, ASEAN’s aim is to have many overlapping platforms that a variety of countries can take part in, Mr Wong said. It is a set-up that embraces multilateralism and rejects dominance by any single power.

“These diverse arrangements form a dense mesh of cooperation and interdependence, as well as interlocking circles of partnerships between the region and our external partners,” he said.

“This gives all of our partners concrete stakes in Asia's peace and prosperity, and we believe this makes for a more stable and balanced region.”

ECONOMIC COOPERATION

ASEAN is taking similar steps on the economic front, as globalisation in the last three decades threatens to give way to a more fragmented global economy.