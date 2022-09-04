Logo
Lawrence Wong to make first official visit to Malaysia as Deputy Prime Minister
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong attends the second day of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Jul 16, 2022. (Photo: Pool Photo via AP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

04 Sep 2022 12:06PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:06PM)
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Malaysia from Sunday (Sep 4) to Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday.

It is Mr Wong's first official visit to Malaysia as Deputy Prime Minister. He was appointed to the role in June.

Mr Wong, who is also the the Finance Minister, will have an audience with Malaysian king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He will also meet Senior Minister and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, his finance counterpart Tengku Zafrul Aziz, the central bank chief Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, as well as other politicians and business personalities.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Communications and Information.

Source: CNA/ac

