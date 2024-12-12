Can you get an MC and medication from a vending machine?

SINGAPORE: The company behind the vending machine offering medical consultation services and on-demand medication hopes to introduce them at all Shell petrol stations in Singapore.

The first Dr Kart kiosk, which recently went viral on TikTok, is located at the Shell petrol station at 9 Tampines Avenue 2.

RxMedz, the company behind the kiosks, told CNA that one of the advantages of the machine is that medicine can be dispensed immediately, compared with the current teleconsult services available where the patient needs to wait for the medication to be delivered.

“As we do not intend to replace a clinic, Dr Kart’s aim is to make primary healthcare accessible and affordable to all,” said its CEO Ho See Chek.

RxMedz is working with Shell to introduce the kiosk at all petrol stations “as we have a relationship with them”, and this would be easy to do, he added.

The company is still trying to popularise the adoption of the kiosks, and there is room for it to do more, said Mr Ho.

“But we are certain as we gear up to put more machines beyond Shell stations, it would be a valuable service for all as you can see how easy it is to reduce self-medication – no need to visit a pharmacy and worry that the pharmacist cannot dispense such a medication or worse, no pharmacist on duty,” he added.

“We are hopeful that it will do well as we can treat 32 illnesses and have the relevant medications comprehensively to handle these demands.”