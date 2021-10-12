GP who died from COVID-19 was ‘a different type of doctor’, patients say

SINGAPORE: Dr Raymond Yuen, the general practitioner (GP) who died on Saturday (Oct 9) after contracting COVID-19, had a reputation that preceded him.

He once housed a cancer patient in his clinic while caring for him, said a former colleague who only wanted to be known as Mdm Ong.

It was how she first heard of him, before meeting him years later when they volunteered at the 365 Cancer Prevention Society. Before he died, Dr Yuen was its honorary assistant secretary.

After meeting him, Mdm Ong said it struck her that “it (was) something that he would do”.

“He was someone who will go all the way to help when he knows you need help,” said Mdm Ong, 50.

“A CARING GP”

A doctor with more than 30 years of experience, Dr Yuen completed his medical degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1987. He went on to pursue a masters degree at the National University of Singapore.

Though Dr Yuen was a general practitioner, he was highly interested in cancer research, regularly organising free talks on cancer for the public, said Mdm Ong.

And at his own clinic, Hosanna Medical Centre in MacPherson, he often charged low fees, she added.

“He wasn’t going for money. You see his clinic, it’s a very simple set-up … He was a very simple person.”

On Monday morning, Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling (PAP- MacPherson) described him in a Facebook post as "a caring GP".

Residents shared how the “affable” Dr Yuen made visits to the clinic less intimidating, she said, adding that they also enjoyed tips on "leading a healthy and holistic lifestyle, which he was so passionate about".

She also said Dr Yuen had kept consultation charges low to encourage more vulnerable residents to seek medical care when they had to.

“Many of us are moved by his benevolence to the community."

“HE JUST CARES FOR YOUR HEALTH”

His death came as a shock to those CNA spoke to.

MacPherson resident Julia Tay said she had just seen the doctor two weeks ago. She added that he had always been healthy - even looking much younger than his 65 years of age.

Her husband, who first started seeing Dr Yuen 18 years ago, would get medication from him every month.