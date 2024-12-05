Drink calculator, awareness posters: Nightlife industry players urge responsible drinking

SINGAPORE: With the festive season well underway, some nightlife operators are going the extra mile to prevent customers from driving while under the influence of alcohol.

This comes as the number of drink driving accidents rose from 88 in the first half of 2023 to 96 in the same period this year – a 9.1 per cent increase. Of the 96 cases, nine led to deaths.

The Singapore Alliance for Responsible Drinking (SARD), which includes members from various nightlife and beverages associations, urged people not to consume any alcohol if they are driving.

For non-drivers, the alliance also advocates responsible drinking via a social media campaign targeted at young consumers.

One of its initiatives is a calculator that helps users check whether they are staying within the national drinking guidelines.

HealthHub recommends that men consume a maximum of two standard drinks a day, and women consume no more than one drink a day. A standard drink counts as a 330ml can of regular beer, half a glass – or 100ml – of wine, or a shot – or 30ml – of spirit like vodka or gin.

Meanwhile, binge drinking equates to five standard drinks or more for men, and four or more for women in one drinking session.

Users of the calculator – which can be accessed through the alliance’s website – have to pick what they are drinking, as well as the serving size and the alcoholic strength of their beverage.