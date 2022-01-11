Driver arrested after incident involving security officer outside Red Swastika School

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man has been arrested after an incident outside Red Swastika School where a car was seen pushing against a security officer.
The police said they were alerted to the incident along Bedok North Avenue 3 at about 11.40am on Tuesday (Jan 11).
"The 61-year-old male driver was arrested for rash act causing hurt," the police told CNA. "The 62-year-old male security guard sustained minor injuries. Police investigations are ongoing."
A video circulating online showed a white car that was stopped from entering Red Swastika School. The driver inched forward several times, pushing against a man standing in front of it.
The security officer has been identified by the Union of Security Employees (USE) as Mr Neo Ah Whatt. The union said he is recovering at home.
"The union is very disturbed by this case of physical abuse. It is particularly egregious given that a car was involved," it said in a Facebook post.
"The anger from the community and on social media is fully justified because of how the driver had endangered (Mr Neo's) life.
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said earlier on Tuesday that the authorities are looking into the case and "will not hesitate to make a police report if warranted".
"This is unacceptable behaviour. This is not the way we should behave towards our security and school personnel who are performing their duties to keep our schools and our children safe," he said in a Facebook post.