Driver arrested after incident involving security officer outside Red Swastika School

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man has been arrested after an incident outside Red Swastika School where a car was seen pushing against a security officer.

The police said they were alerted to the incident along Bedok North Avenue 3 at about 11.40am on Tuesday (Jan 11).

"The 61-year-old male driver was arrested for rash act causing hurt," the police told CNA. "The 62-year-old male security guard sustained minor injuries. Police investigations are ongoing."