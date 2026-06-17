Driver who crashed into school bus carrying ACS kids to be charged with dangerous driving, drink driving
The 29-year-old man was previously convicted in 2019 for drink driving and inconsiderate driving.
SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man who crashed his car into a school bus while speeding in 2024 will be charged on Thursday (Jun 18) with a slew of offences, including drink driving.
The police said they were alerted on Mar 6, 2024, at about 6am that a black car had driven and stopped against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road.
“When police officers arrived and approached the car, the driver sped off,” said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on Wednesday.
About 15 minutes later, officers spotted the car speeding along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.
It weaved dangerously through traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue, reaching an average speed of at least 114 kmh, said the police.
This exceeded the speed limit along that stretch of the road, they added.
The car ran a red light at the traffic junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue, and collided with a school bus making a U-turn there.
Four students from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) were on the bus at that time, the school told CNA then.
The car veered to the left, collided with a lamp post, and came to a stop on a grass verge where it caught fire.
The school bus was badly damaged, losing both its front wheels due to the crash. Its windscreen was also smashed.
The car’s driver and his three passengers escaped from the burning vehicle, said the police.
The four of them, along with two boys on the bus, then aged 8 and 9, were taken to hospital. The car driver was arrested afterwards.
Investigations revealed that he had consumed alcohol before driving.
“He is a repeat offender and was previously convicted in 2019 for drink driving and inconsiderate driving,” said the police.
Besides drink driving, the man will be charged with dangerous driving causing hurt, driving against the flow of traffic and allowing his vehicle to remain at rest in a position that posed danger to road users.
He will also be charged with failing to provide a breath specimen at the scene.
“The police take a serious view of motorists who engage in egregious driving behaviour, particularly those who drive under the influence of alcohol and endanger the lives of other road users,” said SPF, adding it would take firm action against such offenders.