Driver who crashed into school bus carrying ACS kids to be charged with dangerous driving, drink driving

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man who crashed his car into a school bus while speeding in 2024 will be charged on Thursday (Jun 18) with a slew of offences, including drink driving.

The police said they were alerted on Mar 6, 2024, at about 6am that a black car had driven and stopped against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road.

“When police officers arrived and approached the car, the driver sped off,” said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on Wednesday.

About 15 minutes later, officers spotted the car speeding along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.

It weaved dangerously through traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue, reaching an average speed of at least 114 kmh, said the police.

This exceeded the speed limit along that stretch of the road, they added.

The car ran a red light at the traffic junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue, and collided with a school bus making a U-turn there.

Four students from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) were on the bus at that time, the school told CNA then.

The car veered to the left, collided with a lamp post, and came to a stop on a grass verge where it caught fire.