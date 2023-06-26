Driver found guilty of causing off-duty police officer's death in discretionary right turn collision

SINGAPORE: A man was found guilty by a court on Monday (Jun 26) of causing the death of an off-duty police officer when he drove his Aston Martin into her at a crossing in Shenton Way.

Andrew Charles Vasko, 55, had been making a discretionary right turn at the junction on the night of Feb 10, 2019 when he collided with Madam Salinah Mohamed.

She died four days later of a head injury. She was 40 and left behind a husband and three young children.

Vasko, an American and Singapore permanent resident, claimed trial to one charge of causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide. This was for failing to keep a proper lookout when making the right turn.

Vasko had consumed two glasses of white wine earlier that night at Sentosa, but passed a breathalyser test. He also was not speeding.

Defence lawyers Remy Choo Zheng Xi and Carol Yuen of Remy Choo Chambers argued that their client was not negligent.

Instead, there was insufficient lighting and contrast at the scene for Vasko to see the victim, and he was distracted by a motorcyclist who was overtaking on his right.

District Judge Shawn Ho said Vasko never observed Mdm Salinah walking along the pedestrian crossing, where the lights were green in her favour.

It was also undisputed that Vasko made a right turn and was picking up speed when his car collided into her, said the judge.

He found that Vasko had failed to keep a proper lookout when he was turning right. The victim was likely to be visible from Vasko's front windscreen for about 3.5 seconds before the collision.

Judge Ho also found that there was sufficient lighting and contrast, and that Vasko had not been distracted by a motorcycle on his right.

"His failure to keep a proper lookout was negligent, and finally, the accused's negligent failure to keep a proper lookout caused the deceased's death," said the judge.

Neither side made submissions on sentence but instead asked for a later date to do so.

Vasko will return to court for mitigation and sentencing next month.

For causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide by failing to keep a proper lookout when turning right, Vasko could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.