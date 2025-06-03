Driver who left fatally injured cyclist on grass patch after collision gets jail, driving ban

SINGAPORE: A driver who crashed his car into a cyclist moved the severely injured man onto a grass patch and told a witness that he would park his car before returning to call for help.

However, Chua Kun Yang, 34, left the scene and did not return, leaving the witness, a taxi driver, to call the police.

The victim, 65-year-old Lee Lian Kuang, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle at the time of the collision, died from his injuries later that night.

On Tuesday (Jun 3), Chua was sentenced to one year and five months' jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of driving without reasonable consideration by failing to give way, and of failing to render assistance to Mr Lee.

In addition to his jail term, the Singaporean was banned from driving for eight years.

Another two charges, involving Chua removing his car from the scene and failing to stop and providing his particulars after the accident, were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Chua, a salesman, was driving his car alone along Punggol Road towards New Punggol Road before the accident on Feb 6, 2023, at about 2am.

He then made a left turn to enter Compassvale Street via a slip road, which had a zebra crossing with a "give way" sign.

At the time, Mr Lee was riding his e-bike along Compassvale Street and had the right of way.

Chua did not slow down and collided with Mr Lee, who fell onto the road motionless. The driver then got out of his car to shift Mr Lee and his e-bike to the grass verge, at the same time also placing Mr Lee's belongings there.

A taxi driver who saw the incident moved his taxi behind Chua's car and approached to help.

Chua told the taxi driver he was going to park his car before returning to call for help for Mr Lee. Without leaving his particulars, Chua left in his car after about two minutes at the scene.

When Chua did not return, the taxi driver called the police for help and provided his in-car camera footage.

An ambulance arrived soon after to take Mr Lee to the hospital.

He arrived at the hospital unconscious just after 2.50am. He was intubated and given medication but doctors chose not to operate on him due to his poor neurological status and severe traumatic brain injury, which included serious brain bleeding.

Mr Lee died from his injuries after 10pm, with his cause of death certified as acute haemorrhage stroke.

Chua surrendered to the police at about 7am.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joseph Gwee said that had the witness not been present, Mr Lee could have likely been left unattended for an even longer period of time, if discovered at all.

"The timeliness of aid must be a relevant sentencing consideration as the deceased was still alive, albeit unconscious, shortly after the accident," Mr Gwee said.

"The accused also did not leave his particulars with the witness. Taken together, the accused’s actions of leaving the scene and informing the witness that he would return is irresponsible at the very least.

"It also, in our submission, indicative of an attempt to evade the consequences of his actions, and evading arrest, which is an aggravating factor," the prosecution said.

The prosecution had sought a jail term of between 22 and 26 months, with an eight-year driving ban.