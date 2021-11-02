Driver rescued by 2 people before crashed car burst into flames in CTE tunnel

SINGAPORE: A driver was rescued by two people shortly before her crashed car burst into flames in a Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel on Tuesday (Nov 2).

Emergency services were alerted to the fire along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway at about 5pm on Tuesday.

A car had crashed into the wall of the tunnel and was engulfed in flames when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived. The fire was extinguished with a compressed air foam jet.

"SCDF's investigation revealed that after the vehicle had crashed into the wall, two members of the public quickly rescued the driver to safety," SCDF said. "Shortly after, the vehicle burst into flames.

"SCDF has reached out to the two good Samaritans and commend them for their quick-thinking and selfless act."

No other injuries were reported.

The 33-year-old driver was conscious when she was taken to the hospital, the police said.

Video footage seen by CNA showed a car engulfed in flames along the side of the tunnel.