Driver who crashed into tree, splitting car in two and killing his passengers, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man lost control of his car at high speed and crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in two and killing his two passengers.

Ong Wei Long, a 28-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced on Thursday (Sep 4) to two years' jail and banned from driving for 10 years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death to Mr Tan Bing Quan and Ms Lim Xin Rong Shannon, both 26, by speeding between 116kmh and 140kmh along a slip road from the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 11, 2023.

The court heard that Ong had driven his car to fetch his friend, Mr Tan, from his house in Kovan.

The pair went to the gym together, before picking up Mr Tan's girlfriend, Ms Lim. Ms Lim sat in the front seat and Mr Tan sat at the back, with Ong at the wheel.

Past midnight on Aug 11, 2023, Ong drove along CTE towards Seletar Expressway and entered the slip road towards the direction of Seletar West Link.

He lost control of the car while going around the bend and collided with a tree, which was on the right side of the road.

The impact split the chassis of the car in two, with half of the vehicle on lane 1 of the two-lane road and the other half flying to land on another slip road from Tampines Expressway.

A passer-by called the police and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.