IN FOCUS: Can driverless buses become a mainstay on Singapore’s roads?

Such questions from the public are likely to become more common as the AV roll-out intensifies and the need for safety drivers comes under scrutiny.

There will also be friction with other motorists and pedestrians.

Assoc Prof Theseira said there could be a future where drivers and pedestrians take AVs’ safety protocols for granted. For instance, AVs could be designed to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of them.

“Programming them to drive safer like this would probably also mean that other drivers on the road would realise that (they) can always cut in front of them,” he said.

“The good thing is that, yes, this is actually intended according to traffic code, but then the bad thing is you also don't want people to push it … and it would lead to unsafe situations.”

Another fundamental question is whether AVs should behave entirely like human drivers, who do not always adhere strictly to traffic rules such as speed limits and stop signs.

Assoc Prof Theseira gave the example of how cars usually overtake other vehicles.

“Everybody understands that to overtake, you probably need to exceed the speed limit,” he said. “But if you hardcode (an AV) to not exceed the speed limit, everybody behind is going to get super (angry).”

Similar issues will arise when it comes to pedestrians, he added.

When AVs are first rolled out, pedestrians may be wary of them, as they may not be confident that the vehicles will stop at a zebra crossing, for instance.

He said: “The problem is eventually, (pedestrians) might realise, wow, this one will just hit the brakes and avoid me, so why should I care?

“We can’t have a situation where people basically push their luck with it just because they know that it is better at responding to them than humans are.”

Assoc Prof Ong said the solution is simply for motorists and pedestrians to adhere to traffic rules, the same way AVs would.

“AV behaviour is actually very consistent, and they may initially be more cautious, so every human driver should still behave as a good driver – basic road safety must be observed,” he said.

“Pedestrians should also be expected to follow basic rules, so if you are crossing a road, observe the traffic light, look left and right before crossing, and don’t assume that the vehicle will stop for you.”

On the point of safety and public acceptance, LTA said that it is paramount that AV operators meet stringent technical and operational safety requirements before they can progress to driverless operations.

“These include demonstrating safe and reliable performance over a sufficient distance on actual deployment routes without safety operator intervention, and the ability to handle safely a wide range of traffic scenarios within the authorised geo-fenced area,” LTA’s spokesperson said.

“Second, we need to build public confidence in the safety of AVs by encouraging as many Singaporeans as possible to experience AV rides.”

LTA added that there is no need for other road users to treat AVs any differently from human-driven vehicles.

“Statistics from overseas deployments indicate that AVs are safer than human drivers,” its spokesperson added.