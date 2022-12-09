'I am guilty', says ex-driving instructor accused of molesting 19-year-old student four times

SINGAPORE: A former driving instructor who is accused of molesting a 19-year-old student four times over two days told a court "I am guilty" on Friday (Dec 9).

Muhammad Zulfiqar Sani, 26, was handed four charges on Friday of using criminal force on the student he was teaching in order to outrage her modesty.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Mar 31 and Apr 1 this year inside a training vehicle near Singapore Safety Driving Centre.

Zulfiqar is accused of groping the woman's chest, placing his hand on her inner thigh and "rubbing towards" her private parts, as well as rubbing and tapping on her thigh.

Zulfiqar appeared in court via video-link from where he was remanded. When asked by the judge to give his indication of his plea, Zulfiqar said: "I am guilty."

In response to further questions, he said he intends to plead guilty but does not intend to get a lawyer.

He was offered bail of S$15,000 and given a date to plead guilty in January.

The police said in an earlier statement that they received a report on the case in August this year.

The victim said she was molested on numerous occasions by her driving instructor near the driving school in Woodlands.

Zulfiqar was identified through investigations and arrested on Thursday. The traffic police also revoked his driving instructor's licence.

If convicted of molestation, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments per charge.