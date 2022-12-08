Driving instructor to be charged for allegedly molesting 19-year-old student multiple times

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old driving instructor will be charged in court on Friday (Dec 9) after he was arrested for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old student multiple times

In a police news release on Thursday, the police said they received a report from a 19-year-old woman on Aug 5. The woman said that she was allegedly molested by the man who was her driving instructor.

"Between March and April 2022, the victim was molested on numerous occasions by the man at the vicinity of the driving school along Woodlands Industrial Park E4," said the police.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Thursday. His driving instructor's licence was also revoked by the Traffic Police.

The man will be charged in court with outrage of modesty under the Penal Code.

If found guilty, he may be jailed up to three years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.

"The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the safety of those in the community."

The police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to immediately lodge a report should they witness an outrage of modesty incident, or are aware of someone who may be a victim.