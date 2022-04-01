Driving from Singapore to JB: Hassle-free and no vaccination checks, but Touch 'n Go cards sold out

JOHOR BAHRU: At 8am on Friday (Apr 1), the situation at the Causeway was a starkly different picture from the night before.

Mere hours earlier at midnight, snaking lines of cars and motorcycles filled the Woodlands entrance of the bridge, their drivers and riders honking and waving as Singapore and Malaysia fully reopened land borders for the first time in two years since COVID-19 struck.

But in the morning, there were no lines to enter Woodlands Checkpoint.

CNA journalists entered by private car between 6am to 8am. After two years of border restrictions, getting onto the Causeway felt surreal. This was particularly because traffic had been so much smoother than in any of our pre-pandemic trips.

At Singapore’s borders, clearance processes weren’t too different from the past: Passports were digitally stamped and toll charges were paid using a CashCard. But today, they only took a matter of minutes.