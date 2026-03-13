Fees for driving, riding and theory tests to go up from Mar 13, the first increase since 2016

SINGAPORE: Fees for driving, riding and theory tests will increase from Friday (Mar 13), and will progressively go up over the next few years.

This is due to rising operating costs, the police said in a news release, adding that driving test fees were last revised in 2016.

The revised fees are as follows:

Basic Driving Theory Test, Final Driving Theory Test and Motorcycle Riding Theory Test

Increase from S$6.50 to S$7.20 (effective Mar 13, 2026)

Increase to S$8 (effective Mar 13, 2027)

Practical Riding Test, Practical Driving Test and Proficiency Driving Test

Increase from S$33 to S$40 (effective Mar 13, 2026)

Increase to S$45 (effective Mar 13, 2027)

Increase to S$50 (effective Mar 13, 2028)

The police said the fee revision applies to applicants who book their tests on or after the respective effective dates.

Those who booked their tests before those dates will not be affected.

ROAD ASSESSMENT FOR CLASS 3C/3CA LICENCE HOLDERS

The police also said that those with Class 3C/3CA driving licences - which are for work permit holders and S-Pass holders who have converted their foreign driving licence to a Singapore licence - can book their mandatory road assessment from Friday.

This applies to those whose employers have submitted declarations of support for them to take the Class 4/4P driving licences (for heavy vehicles) since Sep 15, 2025.

They will only be able to enrol for Class 4/4P driving lessons after passing the road assessment, said the police.

The traffic police introduced the mandatory road assessment requirement on Sep 15 to enhance road safety.

"The road assessment evaluates the motorist’s overall competency to drive a Class 3/3A motor car in actual traffic conditions, covering basic vehicle control, including mirror checks, signalling, speed control, positioning, junction navigation, interaction with other road users, and adherence to traffic laws," the police said.

All Class 3C/3CA driving licence holders whose employers have submitted declarations of support from Sep 15 will be contacted by the traffic police to proceed to the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) to register for their road assessment from Friday.

The traffic police will conduct the road assessment at Woodlands Test Centre within SSDC.

The road assessment fee will be the same as the practical test fee of S$40, effective Friday.

This is also subject to the same progressive increase to S$45, effective Mar 13, 2027, and subsequently to S$50, effective Mar 13, 2028.

Additional fees will apply for the road assessment beyond the test fee, including vehicle rental and administrative charges imposed and determined by the driving school.

Class 3C/3CA licence holders who fail the road assessment will not be allowed to enrol for Class 4/4P lessons.

“Their Class 3C/3CA licences will also be revoked given that they are found to be not competent to drive even Class 3/3A motor cars. They will not be allowed to obtain a driving licence of any class within one year of the licence revocation date,” said the police.