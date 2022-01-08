Drone racing set to take off in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Mr Andrew Yap wanted to join the Singapore Youth Flying Club when he was younger, but was turned down due to his “pretty high” myopia.

Still, he wanted to “attain flight through other means”, he told CNA.

Today, Mr Yap is a pilot – albeit of small, unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones.

The 20-year-old, who recently completed his National Service, is one of the country’s top drone racers, having placed first in various competitions such as the D1 x IDRL Professionals League and Whoop Arena Singapore Championships.

Considered an e-sport, drone racing often features pilots strapping on a pair of goggles connected to a camera on their unmanned aircraft.

Known as first-person-view flying, or FPV, this makes it feel as though the racers themselves are flying as the devices whizz through the air and zoom past obstacles.

“It's almost as if you're a fighter pilot, as you zoom through the gates,” said Mr Yap, who uses the nickname Werdna FPV during competitions.