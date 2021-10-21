'Safer, more efficient and less labour intensive': Drones to be used to conduct building facade inspection

NEW REGIME FOR FACADE INSPECTION

Under the new Periodic Facade Inspection regime, however, facade inspections will need to be conducted "every seven years for buildings that are more than 13m tall, once they are over 20 years old", said BCA in a press release.

Landed houses and temporary buildings are exempted from these requirements, it added.

The regime, which will take effect from Jan 1, 2022, will help building owners to detect and address facade deterioration in a timely manner.

"Responsible parties, such as building owners, town councils and management corporations, have a duty to ensure that building exteriors are properly maintained," said BCA.

"Responsible parties must appoint a Competent Person, such as a professional engineer or registered architect with a Certificate in Facade Inspection, who can be assisted by a facade inspector, to conduct the facade inspections. The Competent Person will need to propose appropriate rectification works if deterioration is detected."

HOW DRONES HELP

For starters, drones would mainly come in handy with "complex" facades and tall buildings.

"If it is a three-, four-storey building, we really don't need a drone because from ground level itself, we'll be able to see the condition. There needs to be a practicality in terms of when we deploy the drone for such inspections," said Mr Subramaniam.

Arup, which is one of BCA's industry partners, sees the benefit in using drones because "it gives us the initial information on the condition of the facade", he added.

"(With) the images which you get from the drone covering the entire facade side, you are able to identify critical defects at locations. And that will then drive where we actually do our physical inspections to further analyse and identify the potential causes of these defects."

Mr Subramaniam also noted that using drones would also help to speed up the facade inspection. For instance, a 30- to 40-storey building would take about "a day to a day and a half, in principle", notwithstanding weather conditions.

"With the new requirements, they stipulate that you need to do 100 per cent visual inspection. To do this, you could either use drones, or you could get one of the team members or facade inspectors to actually take a camera and capture the images of the facade from different locations (and) different angles depending on the height the building," he said.

The accuracy of images captured will also be "enhanced" by using a drone, he added.

"Lastly, the main reason we're doing this is to identify critical defects. The whole purpose is to mitigate risk. We want to mitigate risk of any facade failures from occurring. And using the drones and capturing the images from the drones really helps to mitigate those risks. That's a key thing here."