Singapore

Man, 47, dies in suspected drowning case at East Coast Park
A 47-year-old man was retrieved from the waters at East Coast Park near Enak Enak HongKong Tea House. (Photo: Google Street View)

08 Nov 2021 03:50PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 03:50PM)
SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man has died in a suspected drowning case at East Coast Park, the police said in response to queries from CNA on Monday (Nov 8).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 11pm on Saturday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 1202 East Coast Parkway, where the Enak Enak HongKong Tea House eatery is located by the coast.

The man was retrieved from the waters and unconscious when he was taken to Changi General hospital, where he subsequently died, the authorities said.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In March, SCDF rescuers retrieved the body of a 62-year-old man from the waters at East Coast Park. He was believed to have drowned and a paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Source: CNA/hz

