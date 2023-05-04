Inter-ministry committee set up to help parents, schools tackle youth drug abuse

SINGAPORE: Mr Gurushankar Sangarathas knows that children are exposed to content espousing the medical benefits of cannabis so he watches movies with his 14-year-old daughter to build rapport with her and follows her on social media to ensure that she keeps good company.

"We as parents have to set guidelines and rules at home," said the 43-year-old senior safety manager, who is keen to ensure that young people such as his daughter understand the harm that drugs can do.

Amid rising evidence of drug use by the young, the government is setting up an inter-ministry committee to look into how it can work with parents, schools, the community and other stakeholders to prevent the abuse of drugs among youth.

The formation of the committee was announced by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, on Tuesday (May 2) on the sidelines of his visit to Pertapis Halfway House in Geylang.

The move follows the publication of a survey of more than 6,000 Singapore residents by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) showing that that the mean age that people started consuming drugs is 15.9 years old.

Drugs were consumed at home for some 30 per cent of respondents who had taken drugs in the past year, showed the survey, which was published on Wednesday.

Mr Shanmugam was at Tuesday's event to launch the new Prestige programme, which provides residents of the halfway house, who are ex-offenders, with job training in areas such as printing and logistics to better prepare them to find and keep jobs in society.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mr Shanmugam said that the results of the IMH survey were "quite worrying".

"The survey showed that homes were the most common location for drug abuse, and the average age for starting drug abuse was actually 16. So, you see, this is quite worrying," he said.

To deal with this trend, the government is bringing together various ministries to "take a broader look from different aspects of drug prevention for young people", he said.