Candy suspected to contain cannabis among drugs worth S$19,000 seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis were among the drugs seized during a two-week islandwide operation that ended on Friday (Oct 21).

A total of 117 suspected drug offenders were arrested, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Cannabis plants were also seized, along with about 38g of heroin, 52g of Ice, 254g of cannabis, 180g of cannabis products, 7g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 4g of ecstasy tablets, five LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

The drugs have a street value of about S$19,000, said CNB.

CANNABIS PLANTS, EDIBLES SEIZED

Raids were conducted in areas such as Buangkok, Bukit Batok and Clementi.

In one of the cases on Oct 15, ICA officers at the Parcel Post Section detected five packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis.

A 26-year-old Singaporean man and a 23-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested on the same day in a private residential area in Lorong Ah Soo.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized from the unit.