Candy suspected to contain cannabis among drugs worth S$19,000 seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis were among the drugs seized during a two-week islandwide operation that ended on Friday (Oct 21).
A total of 117 suspected drug offenders were arrested, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).
Cannabis plants were also seized, along with about 38g of heroin, 52g of Ice, 254g of cannabis, 180g of cannabis products, 7g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 4g of ecstasy tablets, five LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).
The drugs have a street value of about S$19,000, said CNB.
CANNABIS PLANTS, EDIBLES SEIZED
Raids were conducted in areas such as Buangkok, Bukit Batok and Clementi.
In one of the cases on Oct 15, ICA officers at the Parcel Post Section detected five packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis.
A 26-year-old Singaporean man and a 23-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested on the same day in a private residential area in Lorong Ah Soo.
Drug paraphernalia was also seized from the unit.
On Oct 19, ICA officers at the Parcel Post Section intercepted another package - this time containing 19 packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis.
A 30-year-old Singaporean man, the intended recipient of the parcel, was arrested when CNB raided a unit around Bedok Reservoir Road.
"About 96g of vegetable matter believed to be cannabis and three potted plants believed to be cannabis were seized from the unit, along with various equipment used for the cultivation of cannabis plants," said the agency.
Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.
Anyone found guilty of consuming, possessing, trafficking, importing or exporting controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, can be jailed for up to 20 years, fined S$40,000, or both.
CNB urged parents to play an active role in protecting children from drugs and to remind them that they should not consume products unknown to them or offered by strangers.
"To entice more youths to consume these products, drugs such as cannabis are added as ingredients to edibles like candies and baked goods, and irresponsibly marketed as harmless consumables," said CNB.
"Some products may be marketed as ‘health’ products, and contain hemp, hemp seed oil, CBD oil, cannabis oil, or claimed to be THC-free. Please note that any products containing hemp derivatives as an ingredient or derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant or its seeds can contain controlled drugs such as THC despite the product labels indicating otherwise."
Members of the public who come across such products or are worried that their children may be involved with drugs can contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance.
Those who have drug-related information can make a report to CNB by calling 1800-325-6666 or via its website.