7 foreign nationals arrested in CNB raids on several migrant worker dormitories

SINGAPORE: Seven male foreign nationals were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after raids over four days at several migrant worker dormitories, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday (Dec 13).

The seven suspects - all Bangladeshi men aged between 20 and 40 - were nabbed in three separate enforcement operations conducted between Monday and Thursday.

The drug raids also involved the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Customs, Health Sciences Authority, Ministry of Manpower and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal activities, including drug offences and other crimes.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday at a migrant worker dormitory located in the vicinity of Jurong West for alleged drug consumption offences.

Two men were arrested the following day at another dormitory in the Seletar area - a 23-year-old for suspected drug consumption and a 29-year-old for suspected drug trafficking. A small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the older suspect.

Four other men - aged between 20 and 40 - were nabbed on Thursday over alleged drug-related offences after a raid at a dormitory in the Choa Chu Kang area, where a small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from one of the suspects.