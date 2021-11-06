Drug trafficker on death row found by High Court to have altered accounts to reflect lower education qualifications: MHA

SINGAPORE: Malaysian drug offender Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, who is on death row, was noted by the High Court to be "continuously altering his account of his education qualifications", said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (Nov 5).

He did so "ostensibly to reflect lower educational qualifications each time he was interviewed", added the ministry.

The ministry said the High Court had assessed the evidence of psychiatrists who agreed that Nagaenthran was not intellectually disabled. This included a psychiatrist called by the defence, on behalf of Nagaenthran.

"The High Court considered the facts, expert evidence from four different psychiatric/psychological experts, and further submissions by the Prosecution and the Defence. The High Court held that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing, and upheld the sentence of death," said MHA.

MHA's statement in response to further media queries on the case follows calls from human rights groups and others to halt Nagaenthran's upcoming execution on grounds of intellectual disability and low IQ.

A petition for President Halimah Yacob to pardon Nagaenthran, who faces execution on Nov 10, was started on Oct 29. It has been signed by more than 55,900 people as of Saturday morning.

According to the petition, Nagaenthran was assessed to have an IQ of 69, impaired executive function and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder during his forensic psychiatric evaluation.

Nagaenthran was convicted and sentenced to death in November 2010 for importing 42.72g of heroin. He had been caught in April 2009 while entering Singapore from Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint with the bundle of drugs strapped to his thigh.

Nagaenthran's appeal against his conviction and sentence was dismissed in September 2011.

In February 2015, Nagaenthran filed a re-sentencing application to set aside the death sentence imposed on him, and to substitute it with life imprisonment.

An issue considered during the re-sentencing application was whether his mental responsibility for his actions was "substantially impaired" at the time he had committed the offence, said MHA in its statement.

MHA added the High Court held that Nagaenthran "knew what he was doing" and upheld the sentence of death.

The Court also noted that his actions in respect of the drug importation offence revealed that he was “capable of manipulation and evasion”.

"For instance, when stopped at the checkpoint, he attempted to forestall a search by telling the Central Narcotics Bureau officers that he was 'working in security', thus appealing to the social perception of the trustworthiness of security officers."

MHA said the High Court also found that Nagaenthran was able to plan and organise on simpler terms, and “was relatively adept at living independently”.

The Home Affairs Ministry said in an earlier statement that Nagaenthran's re-sentencing application was dismissed in September 2017, and that the High Court "found that Nagaenthran was not suffering from an abnormality of mind at the time of the offence".

His appeal was subsequently dismissed in May 2019 and his petition to the President for clemency was unsuccessful.