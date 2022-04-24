4 arrested in Serangoon Road for alleged drug offences

A 61-year-old man who was arrested on Friday afternoon had about 245g of Ice on him, along with close to S$3,400, said CNB.

In a follow-up operation in the same area, officers arrested a 67-year-old man, who had a bundle of heroin concealed in food packaging. About 521g of heroin, 3g of Ice and more than S$1,500 were recovered from him.

CNB said officers also arrested a 65-year-old Singaporean man and woman in the same area.

The pair were later taken to their hideout in a private residential estate, where officers found about 214g of heroin, 6g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia. More than S$12,000 cash was also recovered from the man, said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all four are ongoing.

In all, the 735g of heroin seized during the operation can feed the addiction of about 350 abusers for a week, said CNB. The 254g of Ice can feed the addiction of about 150 abusers.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.