About 4.7kg of heroin among drugs seized from car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs that included about 4.7kg of heroin at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday evening (Apr 16).

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had directed a Malaysian-registered car for enhanced checks when they noticed the passenger behaving suspiciously.

"ICA officers conducted a search and found a slab of 10 tablets believed to be controlled drugs on him," said ICA and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Saturday.

In addition to the heroin, more than 3.2kg of cannabis, 1.6kg of Ice and 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from a bag on the car's floorboard, along with cash that included S$689.60 (US$525.85).

The next morning, officers searched the man's residence in the Woodlands Drive area and seized about 307g of ketamine, 172g of Ice, 99g of ecstasy and vape devices suspected to contain controlled drugs.

In total, the drugs seized have an estimated worth of over S$845,500, and could potentially feed about 3,730 abusers for a week, said ICA and CNB.

Anyone found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore over 15g of diamorphine, also known as pure heroin, or over 250g of methamphetamine, or over 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.