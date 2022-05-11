Drugs worth S$177,000 and tampered milk tea sachets seized in CNB raid

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday (May 11).

Drugs with an estimated street value of S$177,000 were also seized during a raid on a hotel room in the Bras Basah Road area on Monday evening.

"Officers had to effect forced entry as the man had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers," said CNB.

The man was arrested in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing of drugs into the toilet bowl.