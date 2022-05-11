Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Drugs worth S$177,000 and tampered milk tea sachets seized in CNB raid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Drugs worth S$177,000 and tampered milk tea sachets seized in CNB raid

Drugs worth S$177,000 and tampered milk tea sachets seized in CNB raid

Packets of cannabis in the toilet bowl of a hotel room near Bras Basah Road and about 700g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs seized from the same location. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
11 May 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday (May 11). 

Drugs with an estimated street value of S$177,000 were also seized during a raid on a hotel room in the Bras Basah Road area on Monday evening. 

"Officers had to effect forced entry as the man had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers," said CNB. 

The man was arrested in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing of drugs into the toilet bowl.

Packets of cannabis recovered from the toilet in a hotel room near Bras Basah Road in a CNB operation on May 9, 2022. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A total of about 2,155g of cannabis, 65g of Ice, 5g of ketamine, 360g of Ecstasy tablets and multiple lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized, said CNB.

The authorities also confiscated 1,310g of Erimin-5 tablets and 700g of tampered beverage mix sachets believed to contain controlled drugs.

CNB added that the drugs were recovered from various locations in the hotel room, including the toilet bowl, cistern and drainage.

The seizure of 2,155g of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 307 abusers, said the bureau. 

Investigations into the drug activities of the 31-year-old Singapore man are ongoing. 

Drugs seized during the raid on May 9, 2022. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

“It is not surprising that drug trafficking syndicates have continued to exploit various novel drug concealment methods to evade CNB’s persistent enforcement actions," said superintendent Aaron Tang, director of CNB's Intelligence Division.

"In this operation, we saw how syndicates have tampered milk tea sachets to hide their drugs. CNB will spare no efforts in launching well-timed operations to prevent these drugs from contaminating our society."

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence to traffic, or offer to traffic in, a controlled drug.

It is also an offence to do, or offer to do, any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

This includes those who do so on their own behalf, or on behalf of another person – regardless of whether the other person is in Singapore or not.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

CNB reminded members of the public to not consume products unknown to them. Those who come across suspected drug activities or items suspected to contain drugs can contact 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance.

Anyone with drug-related information can also contact CNB online

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

Central Narcotics Bureau drugs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us