More than S$1 million worth of drugs seized following initial detection at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than S$1 million (US$782,000) worth of drugs were seized after a suspected drug smuggling attempt was detected at Tuas Checkpoint.

Two men, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were arrested on Sep 23, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday (Sep 28).

The 32-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs, including heroin, Ice and cannabis in a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint.

The motorcycle was referred for enhanced checks by ICA officers, where they uncovered sealed packets labelled as commercial biscuits, suspected to contain controlled drugs, in the rear box of the motorcycle.

CNB officers were alerted and conducted further checks, uncovering more similar sealed packets.

A total of nearly 7kg of heroin, about 1kg of Ice and 1kg of cannabis were seized from the motorcycle.

On the same day, through follow-up investigations, CNB officers launched an operation near Tampines Street 83.

A 41-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug offences. CNB officers subsequently conducted a search at his residence.