More than S$1 million worth of drugs seized following initial detection at Tuas Checkpoint
Two men, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were arrested.
SINGAPORE: More than S$1 million (US$782,000) worth of drugs were seized after a suspected drug smuggling attempt was detected at Tuas Checkpoint.
Two men, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were arrested on Sep 23, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday (Sep 28).
The 32-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs, including heroin, Ice and cannabis in a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint.
The motorcycle was referred for enhanced checks by ICA officers, where they uncovered sealed packets labelled as commercial biscuits, suspected to contain controlled drugs, in the rear box of the motorcycle.
CNB officers were alerted and conducted further checks, uncovering more similar sealed packets.
A total of nearly 7kg of heroin, about 1kg of Ice and 1kg of cannabis were seized from the motorcycle.
On the same day, through follow-up investigations, CNB officers launched an operation near Tampines Street 83.
A 41-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug offences. CNB officers subsequently conducted a search at his residence.
A total of about 790g of heroin, 602g of cannabis, 127g of Ice, 51g of Ecstasy tablets and 21g of ketamine were seized from the man and the unit. Cash amounting to S$33,086 was also seized.
The drugs seized in the motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint and at the Tampines unit have an estimated worth of more than S$1 million, ICA and CNB said.
The heroin, Ice and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 4,598 abusers for a week, the authorities added.
Investigations are ongoing.
Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.
Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is also an offence to traffic in a controlled drug or offer to traffic in a controlled drug. Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 500g of cannabis, may face the mandatory death penalty.
“ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders. ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders,” the authorities said.
“CNB will follow up with swift inland enforcement actions to disrupt drug-related activities by taking action against drug offenders and traffickers in accordance with the law.”