Drunk driver involved in crash that killed food delivery rider gets jail

SINGAPORE: The driver of a Mini Cooper was drunk when he rammed into the back of a food delivery rider who was sitting on an electric bike, killing the 42-year-old man.

Andre Low Cheng Jun, 36, was sentenced to 18 months' jail and given a driving ban of 10 years on Wednesday (May 24).

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of drink driving and driving without reasonable consideration.

The court heard that Low drank one-and-a-half glasses of Martell cognac at Clarke Quay on the night of Mar 23, 2021.

He drove his friend home to Potong Pasir and was heading home on Tampines Road when he overtook two cars.

The drivers of both cars noticed that Low was driving at a fast speed.

The victim had stopped his power-assisted bicycle at the T-junction of Hougang Avenue 1 and was in the middle of the second lane.

At about 9.55pm, Low failed to notice the e-bike rider in front of him and picked up speed while going straight.

By the time he noticed the victim, it was too late. He braked hard but crashed into the back of the victim's e-bike.

The victim was flung upwards and rolled on top of Low's car before falling to the ground.

The collision wrecked the e-bike and ripped off portions of the Mini Cooper's front bonnet and bumper.

An eyewitness called the police and Low called for an ambulance. He failed a breathalyser test conducted by police officers at the scene, who found that he reeked strongly of alcohol.

He was arrested and escorted to traffic police headquarters. Low was found to have 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath, above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. He is considered a serious offender based on these figures.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died that same day from head and chest injuries.

The prosecution asked for 15 to 18 months' jail and a driving ban of 10 years, the mandatory minimum in this case. Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said there was evidence of dangerous driving in this case.

The speed limit in the area was 60kmh, but Low was driving minimally at 70kmh up to 93kmh while under the influence of alcohol, she said.

He had also sped up before approaching the stop line.

Lawyers Josiah Zee, Cory Wong and Josephus Tan of Invictus Law asked for a jail term of not more than 12 months instead.

Mr Zee said this was his client's first brush with the law.

"What has happened is a tragedy. Andre stands before your honour today contrite and remorseful ... he regrets what he has done, in fact, he is very traumatised by what he has done," said Mr Zee.