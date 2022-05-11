Drunk driver who tried to bribe Traffic Police officer gets jail, fine

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced on Wednesday (May 11) to four weeks' jail and fined S$5,000 for trying to bribe a Traffic Police officer and for other traffic offences.

Krishna Rao Narisama Naidoo, 34, was involved in a motorcycle accident near Pioneer Road on Nov 21, 2021, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.

When officers Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Azhar and Sergeant (2) Firhan Abdul Rashid arrived at the scene, Krishna admitted to Sgt Firhan that he had drank alcohol.

He slipped a S$5 note to Sgt Firhan and asked him to “please help”.

The officers continued to interview him and he underwent a breathalyser test, which he failed. Sgt Firhan conducted a personal search on Krishna and placed him under arrest.

"In the course of the personal search, Krishna retrieved a S$50 note from his bag and offered the money to Sgt Firhan, as an inducement to omit investigating him for traffic offences," said CPIB, adding that Sgt Firhan did not accept the bribe.

The case was reported to CPIB.

Krishna, a Malaysian national, was charged in court on Feb 16 for corruption. In addition, he was also convicted and sentenced for drink driving and careless driving as a serious offender.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.