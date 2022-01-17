Dry weather to continue for the rest of January: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Dry weather conditions are expected to continue for the second fortnight of January, with short thundery showers over some areas on one or two days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Jan 17).

The prevailing northeast monsoon season is expected to continue over Singapore with low-level winds blowing mostly from the north or northeast.

"During the fortnight, the monsoon rain band is forecast to be located to the south of the equatorial Southeast Asia region," said the Met Service.

"The presence of a dry air mass in the surrounding vicinity of Singapore will bring relatively fair weather on most days, except for occasional passing showers in the afternoon. Windy conditions can be expected in the first week of the fortnight."

The rainfall for this month is expected to be below average over most parts of the island, added MSS.

The daily temperature for the second half of January is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

JANUARY REVIEW

In the first half of January, northeast monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region. During this period, the low-level winds blew mostly from the north or northeast.

At the start of the New Year, a monsoon surge brought cool and wet weather over Singapore.

"On Jan 2, widespread and continuous moderate rain fell over the island between the pre-dawn hours and afternoon. A total of 101.2mm of rainfall was recorded at Lower Peirce Reservoir," said MSS.



"The minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, recorded at Clementi that day, was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the first fortnight of January."



The Met Service added: "After a wet start to the new year of 2022, the second week of January was generally fair, with brief periods of afternoon passing showers. There were also occasionally windy conditions on several days. The highest maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sentosa on Jan 13."

Singapore recorded below average rainfall over most parts of the island in the first half of January, except for the northern and central areas, where rainfall was above average.

"The highest anomaly of 82 per cent above average was recorded at Ang Mo Kio. The anomaly of 34 per cent below average was recorded at Chai Chee," said MSS.