'Due processes' followed in dropping SEA Games champion from squad: Fencing Singapore

SINGAPORE: "Due processes" were followed in Fencing Singapore's move to exclude one of its top athletes from its Southeast Asian (SEA) Games squad, the national sports association said on Thursday (Apr 27).

It added that "full consideration" was given to Mr Samson Lee’s "mitigating factors", before the decision was reached.

Mr Lee, who won team gold at the 2021 SEA Games, posted on Instagram last Saturday that he would be sitting out of the upcoming SEA Games in Cambodia even though he "rightfully qualified" for both individual and team spots.

The 36-year-old wrote that he had been "withdrawn by the association" after missing three training sessions, which he described as falling within one of his busiest and toughest periods.

CNA understands that the sessions Mr Lee missed were due to his father's hospitalisation and his wife giving birth.

"My hard work, preparation, training, competition results ... All for nothing, because it was decided by them that these three training sessions I missed, weighed far more than all my effort and work I’ve put in to prepare for the SEA Games," said the founder of SG Academy of Fencing.