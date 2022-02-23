Hold the donuts: Dunkin’ Donuts to temporarily close all Singapore outlets due to ‘operational issues’

SINGAPORE: American donut and coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts is temporarily closing all its outlets in Singapore from Wednesday (Feb 23) due to “operational issues”.

“The health of our customers and team are our top priority,” said Dunkin’ Donuts in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

The donut chain did not say when it will reopen, but responded to a comment on its Facebook post that it expects the disruption to last about a week.

"All our outlets in Singapore will be closed until further notice," it said.

“While we are unable to advise a reopening date at this time, we expect this disruption to last about a week,” it added.

Customers with outstanding orders will be contacted with refund details, said Dunkin’ Donuts.

The company did not reveal the reason for the temporary closure. CNA has contacted Dunkin’ Donuts for more information.

The US franchise launched its first store in Singapore at ION Orchard in 2009. Since then, the company opened 18 more outlets across the country in locations such as Ang Mo Kio Hub, Jewel Changi Airport, Harbourfront Centre and Plaza Singapura.