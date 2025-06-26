More ad-hoc durian vendors popping up on e-commerce platforms ahead of peak harvest

The local durian industry is “very easy” to enter, he added. But he questioned if such sellers are able to maintain their venture: “The fact is, can you do it well? Are you doing it as a hobby or can you really do it long term?”

Besides selling the fruit to consumers, the company also sells durian products such as desserts and mooncakes. Additionally, it supplies durians to other vendors.

“It sounds very weird that I’m still supplying my competitors. In other industries, it doesn’t make sense, but (in ours) it is very common,” said Mr Chew.

“Let’s say I have fruits but you do not, I can give you some. And we help each other out.”

Meanwhile, home-based stall Dukrian gets its customers from e-commerce platforms as well as delivery apps such as Grab.

The shop said it sets itself apart by buying directly from plantations instead of wholesalers.

“It makes a very big difference in terms of the durian quality,” noted the firm’s owner Daren Chan.

“For example, the plantation owner will choose the good ones first for his direct customers, like me, and then the rest will be thrown to the market for wholesalers.”

Mr Chan also gets requests from other businesses, which buy his durians and resell them.

“It happens quite a lot, especially when the prices are very cheap. That’s when they can make a profit,” he added.