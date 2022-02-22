More than 1,200 cartons, 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; man arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 1,200 cartons and 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes have been seized in Jurong, said the Singapore Customs in a media release on Tuesday (Feb 22).

It added that a 37-year-old male Chinese national has been arrested.

On Feb 18, officers from the Singapore Customs checked on a Singapore-registered van in the vicinity of Jurong West 93.

A total of 1,221 cartons and 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes wrapped with black trash bags were found in the vehicle’s cargo compartment, said the agency.

The total duty and Goods and Service Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$123,070 and S$9,790 respectively, added the agency.