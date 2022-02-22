More than 1,200 cartons, 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; man arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 1,200 cartons and 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes have been seized in Jurong, said the Singapore Customs in a media release on Tuesday (Feb 22).
It added that a 37-year-old male Chinese national has been arrested.
On Feb 18, officers from the Singapore Customs checked on a Singapore-registered van in the vicinity of Jurong West 93.
A total of 1,221 cartons and 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes wrapped with black trash bags were found in the vehicle’s cargo compartment, said the agency.
The total duty and Goods and Service Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$123,070 and S$9,790 respectively, added the agency.
"The driver of the van was arrested and the duty-unpaid cigarettes and the van were seized," said Singapore Customs.
Court proceedings are ongoing.
Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act, said the agency.
Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both.
Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.