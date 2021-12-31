More than 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Loyang, four men arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes have been seized at an industrial unit in Loyang Drive, said Singapore Customs on Friday (Dec 31).

It added that four men - three Singaporeans and a Malaysian who are aged between 16 and 49 - were also arrested.

During the operation on Tuesday, officers stopped a man as he was approaching a Singapore-registered van after leaving the industrial unit.

"Concurrently, officers moved in to inspect the industrial unit where another male was seen retrieving duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in bedframes and packing them into canvas bags," said Singapore Customs in a media release.