2 men arrested, more than 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in Toa Payoh car park
SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested and more than 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized at a car park near Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, the Singapore Customs said on Friday (Apr 29).
During an operation on Wednesday, officers observed the men transferring boxes from a Singapore-registered truck to a Singapore-registered car.
The officers suspected that the men, aged 25 and 37, were involved in duty-unpaid cigarette activities, said the agency.
They conducted checks and found 4,540 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the two vehicles.
“A packet of unknown white powder substance suspected to contain controlled drugs was also found in the truck,” said Singapore Customs, adding that the matter has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.
The cigarettes and vehicles were seized during the operation.
The total duty and Goods and Service Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$515,810 and S$39,410 respectively, said the agency.
One of the men attempted to flee the scene during the operation but was eventually stopped by officers, it added.
Investigations are ongoing.
Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act, said Singapore Customs.
Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both.
Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.