More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Tuas

SINGAPORE: More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized during an operation conducted on Saturday (Mar 12) near Tuas South Walk.

A 29-year-old Malaysian man was also arrested, Singapore Customs said in a press release on Tuesday.

Officers had spotted two vehicles - a Malaysia-registered prime mover attached with a trailer and a Singapore-registered truck - parked back-to-back along the roadside.

The officers conducted a check and found 1,020 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the truck.